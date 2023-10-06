2 hours ago - Sports

Tennessee football's big year paid off for Coach Heupel

Adam Tamburin
Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after a win against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel celebrating a win in 2022. Photo: Donald Page/Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers' blockbuster 2022 college football season paid off big time for head coach Josh Heupel.

What's happening: Heupel's pay reached $9 million in 2023, according to the latest data from USA Today. That makes him the ninth-highest paid college football coach in the nation (tied with Lane Kiffen in Mississippi).

  • He secured the new rate as part of a contract extension in January.
  • Last year, Heupel made $5 million, according to the database.

Why it matters: The rankings show the financial might of SEC football. As Adam Sparks at the Knoxville News Sentinel notes, seven of the top 10 coaches come from the SEC.

  • It also reflects Tennessee's strong 11-2 season, which included an unforgettable win over Alabama.

Zoom out: The top three earners this season are Alabama's Nick Saban ($11.4 million), Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($10.9 million) and Georgia's Kirby Smart ($10.7 million).

Yes, but: Other Tennessee teams fell much lower in the rankings.

  • Vanderbilt's head coach Clark Lea came in at 56 with $3 million.
  • Middle Tennessee State University's Rick Stockstill was 90th with $910,504 in total pay.
