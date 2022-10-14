College football heats up with Tennessee-Alabama game

​​Cigars are selling like crazy. College GameDay is coming back. And Tennessee is ready to host one of the biggest games Knoxville has seen in many years.

The matchup against Alabama begins at 2:30pm Saturday.

Why it matters: Tennessee hasn't beaten Alabama since 2006. But the team's electric upswing this year offers a real chance to reset the rivalry.

If the Vols manage to send the Neyland Stadium crowd home happy, they could establish themselves as a serious contender for the College Football Playoff.

Driving the news: Tennessee comes into the game with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 6 in the AP College Football Poll.

Alabama is also coming in undefeated, and slightly higher in the rankings at No. 3.

Fireworks are all but certain, but fans are hoping ESPN will up the ante with a Dolly Parton appearance during College GameDay coverage.

💭 A thought bubble from Axios' Jeff Tracy: We all know the might of Alabama, but despite the Tide's 6-0 record, they have looked uncharacteristically beatable in multiple games this season.

The Vols have looked as dominant as any team in the nation this year and probably can't wait to prove the bookmakers — who made them seven-point underdogs — wrong.

State of play: Interstate 40 is sure to be crowded as fans from Nashville make the three-hour trek east.

Yes, but: Tickets are sold out, and some of the resale prices sail well over $1,000.

Thankfully, our readers have suggested some of their favorite sports bars, if you're forced to watch the game from Middle Tennessee.

🍗 Ben P. suggests The Centennial in the Nations, in part because of their "great wings."

😎 Stephen E. recommends Beyond the Edge in East Nashville.

📺 Alan B. went with the Corner Pub's downtown location, although he concedes "we could use a few more pure sports bars downtown."

🍕 The Nashville chapter of the UT alumni association hosts watch parties at BoomBozz in East Nashville.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: My hot takes on sports are tepid at best, but I can weigh in on food options for folks taking a day trip to Knoxville.