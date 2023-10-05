Nashville's House members backed McCarthy

Reps. Mark Green (left) and Kevin McCarthy at a press conference in September. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nashville's three House members voted to keep Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the historic vote this week that led to his ouster.

Why it matters: U.S. Reps. Mark Green, John Rose and Andy Ogles are regarded as extremely conservative lawmakers. But they weren't among the eight Republicans who joined Democrats to push out McCarthy.

Flashback: Nashville's Congressional district was carved up last year, flipping from a single blue district into three Republican-majority districts.

What they're saying: Ogles, the freshman lawmaker who took convincing in the January vote to make McCarthy the speaker, equated the ouster with firing a coach in the middle of a game.

"I share the frustrations and disappointment surrounding McCarthy's leadership. However, I cannot, in good conscience, act rashly and without proper consideration of the consequences." Ogles said Republicans should focus on funding the government "through regular order."

Rose was effusive in his praise of McCarthy, arguing in an emailed statement that the Republican-led House has consistently delivered "conservative victories for the American people." He cited legislation to secure the southern border, rein in reckless spending, restore America's energy independence and investigate the Biden family as examples.

Zoom out: U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, who represents the Knoxville area, was among the eight Republicans who voted to get rid of McCarthy.