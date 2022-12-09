Right-wing demand list further complicates McCarthy's speaker bid

A group of seven current and incoming right-wing House Republicans who have not yet taken public positions on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid for speaker on Thursday released a list of demands for GOP leadership.

Why it matters: The list includes at least one item that's likely to be a red line for the Republican leader, which could throw his already murky path to the speaker’s gavel into even greater doubt with less than a month to go until the election.

Driving the news: The seven Republicans wrote in a letter obtained by Axios that House leadership "has increasingly centralized decision-making power around fewer and fewer individuals," demanding concessions on policy, procedure and right-wing representation.

The first demand listed: making it easier to force a vote on motions to vacate the chair – or dislodge the speaker — a disruptive and potentially destabilizing power McCarthy is reluctant to cede.

Another is for leadership to refrain from spending to tip the scales in Republican House primaries, another monumental ask for McCarthy.

What caught our eye: The letter is led by Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the House Freedom Caucus chair, who has repeatedly demurred on his position on McCarthy's speaker bid since the Californian was nominated last month.

He told Axios on Thursday he is "clearly" still undecided, saying of giveaways McCarthy has already made to conservatives on GOP conference rules: "We've got to go much further than rules, but we’re happy to have a conversation.”

Another is Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) who has only gone so far as to tell Axios on Friday, "No one in this town has 218 [votes] … Things are going to have to change between now and Jan. 3."

Also on the list are two incoming freshmen: Reps-elect Andy Ogles of Tennessee and Eli Crane of Arizona, both prospective Freedom Caucus members.

What they're saying: One of the signers, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), said in a statement McCarthy is "a friend" and that they have a "good working relationship."

"While I continue my consideration of who I will vote for, the items presented are simply what I expect and require for anyone seeking the responsibility of serving as Speaker."

By the numbers: McCarthy is on track for a 10-seat majority by the time the new Congress is sworn in, and five House Republicans have publicly said they won’t vote for him, severely imperiling his bid.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) announced on Wednesday he is challenging McCarthy, though his bid is more a ploy to pull votes from McCarthy than get elected speaker himself.

"I don't know anyone that’s predicting anyone that’s predicting Andy Biggs will get 218,” said Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), Biggs' anti-McCarthy co-conspirator. “What Andy is courageously doing is opening that door for us to help us deny Kevin the majority.”

Another McCarthy foe, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), asked if he would vote for Biggs, told Axios, "We're all debating. We've got, what, 23 days? … We’ll see."

The other side: The letter comes as some moderate Republicans have complained that McCarthy's detractors lack a coherent end-game.

"We're angry, because a small number is going to hold us over the barrel. It hurts the team. It hurts everybody," said Republican Main Street Caucus Chair Don Bacon (R-Neb.).

"We didn't even get a good alternative name until yesterday."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further context.