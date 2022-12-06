Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the former chair of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, on Tuesday announced he is running against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker of the House.

Why it matters: Biggs' candidacy gives McCarthy detractors a candidate to rally around, further complicating his already perilous path to the speakership.

When the House votes for speaker on Jan. 3, McCarthy will need the support of a majority of members voting for a candidate. "Present" votes won't count against him, but votes for Biggs or another candidate will.

What they're saying: Biggs announced his candidacy in an op-ed for the conservative Daily Caller, urging colleagues to "break the establishment."

"We cannot let this all too rare opportunity to effectuate structural change pass us by because it is uncomfortable to challenge the Republican candidate who is a creature of the establishment status quo, or because the challenge is accompanied by some minimal risk," Biggs wrote.

Biggs also cited instances where McCarthy was disloyal to Trump, such as privately floating censure in the aftermath of Jan. 6 and his initial support for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who voted for Trump's impeachment.

By the numbers: Five House Republicans, all Freedom Caucus members, have come out publicly against McCarthy, with only one leaving even slight wiggle room.

With McCarthy headed for a narrow majority, that could be enough to block him from getting the gavel.

One of the votes, Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), has previously told Axios he would vote for Biggs. All have said they don't plan to vote present.

