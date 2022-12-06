"Don't want to be held hostage": GOP braces for chaotic speaker fight

The certainty projected by supporters of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is fraying as House Republicans prepare for the prospect of a right-wing revolt hobbling his bid for speaker.

Why it matters: McCarthy failing to win on the first ballot could theoretically result in a weeks or even months-long stalemate that dominates the House floor and grinds other business to a halt.

And if he emerges victorious from a brutal process, McCarthy would have the monumental task of leading a narrow majority with bitter divisions.

Driving the news: Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), co-chair of the Main Street Caucus, told Axios they "don't want to be held hostage" by the Freedom Caucus if McCarthy goes down.

Bacon floated working with Democrats to elect a consensus speaker.

"After multiple, multiple, multiple votes, and they're not willing to [budge] ... We will do our best to put something together and get an agreeable Republican," he said.

Bacon acknowledged their pick would, controversially, need to "get folks on the other side of the aisle" in order to cobble together a majority.

The other side: Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), one of the McCarthy foes in the Freedom Caucus, said his side is also sizing up alternatives.

Good told Axios there are "individuals who, in private conversations, have acknowledged that once it's clear ... it's not going to be Kevin McCarthy, they are interested."

By the numbers: Only 14 speaker elections have gone to multiple ballots, according to the House historian.

Two were in the 18th century, 11 in the 19th century and one in 1923, exactly 100 years ago. The longest, in 1857, went into 133 ballots over two months.

The process, conducted by a roll call vote, doesn't incorporate modern technology, meaning re-votes would still consume substantial floor time.

The state of play: With a likely majority of just 10 seats, McCarthy will only be able to afford a handful of GOP defections when the House votes on Jan. 3.

Five Freedom Caucus members have openly voiced opposition to McCarthy, with some claiming the sentiment is privately more widespread.

Good said he hasn't heard of any of the dozens of members who voted against nominating McCarthy last month saying they'll back him on Jan. 3.

"I think you're going to see more people come out publicly in the very near future … [some] are privately acknowledging they are not going to vote for him, and that's growing," he said.

What we’re watching: McCarthy's centrist supporters are growing impatient. More than 20 members of the Republican Governance Group put out a letter admonishing their anti-McCarthy colleagues to "put the posturing aside."

Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio), the Governance Group Chair, told Axios in a statement: “This Conference cannot handcuff itself to a burning building before we gavel in the 118th Congress."

Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah) told Axios the "vast majority" of Republicans would rather be focused on policy. Instead, "We feel … like we're spinning our wheels."

What they're saying: Republicans are openly voicing annoyance and foreboding about a potential floor fight, arguing McCarthy’s nomination should have put the matter to bed.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), the House GOP’s new campaign chief, said there is "a lot of frustration" among Republicans and that a drawn-out election "reflects very poorly on us." He added, "If we can't come together ... I think we'll be punished for it."

"There's frustration, I think on the part of everyone, that if we don't find unity, we might as well be in the minority," said Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.), asserting that anyone who disagrees “is advancing the cause of the left."

"You have to remember, members bitch about everything," said Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-N.D.). "But, yeah, frustration is growing."

Yes, but: Most McCarthy supporters said they still expect him to become speaker when the dust clears.