Fall break road trip ideas near Nashville

You might not know it from the forecast, but fall is in full swing.

We've already talked about ways to celebrate the season in Nashville. But if you want to get away for fall break, there are plenty of options within driving distance.

🌲 Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge (about a four-hour drive): This is the granddaddy of fall break road trips in Tennessee for a reason. Pigeon Forge is home to Dollywood, after all.

There are gorgeous views, resorts and cabin rentals on every corner, not to mention the Great Smoky Mountains, which was the most-visited national park by far in 2022.

Our tip: Downtown Gatlinburg is pure kitsch, but the SkyLift, which takes you 1,800 feet up to a beautiful mountain vista, is worth a visit. Come prepared for a new profile picture photo shoot.

🍻 Asheville, North Carolina (about a five-hour drive): If you're still hankering for mountain views, cross the state line into North Carolina to stay at this picturesque mountain town. The Blue Ridge Parkway, headquartered in Asheville, is a gateway to scenic drives and hikes.

Our tip: Asheville is the perfect destination for craft beer lovers. Big-name breweries like Burial and Hi-Wire are based there. (Axios' resident beer geek John Frank wrote about Asheville's beer scene last year.)

🐟 Chattanooga (about a two-hour drive): Kids around the state grew up going on field trips to the world-class Tennessee Aquarium, and the city is a haven for outdoor recreation.

If you consider yourself a pinball wizard, Chattanooga has a museum for you.

Our tip: Ruby Falls, which takes you 26 stories deep into Lookout Mountain, bills itself as home to the country's deepest underground waterfall open to the public.

🚀 Huntsville, Alabama (a two-hour drive): Speaking of childhood delights, Huntsville is home to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. It's loaded with activities for your household's amateur astronauts. (Adam went over 20 years ago and can still taste the freeze-dried ice cream.)

Our tip: When Adam and his boyfriend traveled to Huntsville a while back, they visited Campus No. 805, an old public school transformed into an entertainment venue with bars, restaurants and axe throwing.

Of note: If you're going to Gatlinburg, Asheville or Huntsville, you'll also have an opportunity to visit Buc-ee's along the way.

