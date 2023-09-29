Fall break road trip ideas near Nashville
You might not know it from the forecast, but fall is in full swing.
- We've already talked about ways to celebrate the season in Nashville. But if you want to get away for fall break, there are plenty of options within driving distance.
🌲 Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge (about a four-hour drive): This is the granddaddy of fall break road trips in Tennessee for a reason. Pigeon Forge is home to Dollywood, after all.
- There are gorgeous views, resorts and cabin rentals on every corner, not to mention the Great Smoky Mountains, which was the most-visited national park by far in 2022.
- Our tip: Downtown Gatlinburg is pure kitsch, but the SkyLift, which takes you 1,800 feet up to a beautiful mountain vista, is worth a visit. Come prepared for a new profile picture photo shoot.
🍻 Asheville, North Carolina (about a five-hour drive): If you're still hankering for mountain views, cross the state line into North Carolina to stay at this picturesque mountain town. The Blue Ridge Parkway, headquartered in Asheville, is a gateway to scenic drives and hikes.
- Our tip: Asheville is the perfect destination for craft beer lovers. Big-name breweries like Burial and Hi-Wire are based there. (Axios' resident beer geek John Frank wrote about Asheville's beer scene last year.)
🐟 Chattanooga (about a two-hour drive): Kids around the state grew up going on field trips to the world-class Tennessee Aquarium, and the city is a haven for outdoor recreation.
- If you consider yourself a pinball wizard, Chattanooga has a museum for you.
- Our tip: Ruby Falls, which takes you 26 stories deep into Lookout Mountain, bills itself as home to the country's deepest underground waterfall open to the public.
🚀 Huntsville, Alabama (a two-hour drive): Speaking of childhood delights, Huntsville is home to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. It's loaded with activities for your household's amateur astronauts. (Adam went over 20 years ago and can still taste the freeze-dried ice cream.)
- Our tip: When Adam and his boyfriend traveled to Huntsville a while back, they visited Campus No. 805, an old public school transformed into an entertainment venue with bars, restaurants and axe throwing.
Of note: If you're going to Gatlinburg, Asheville or Huntsville, you'll also have an opportunity to visit Buc-ee's along the way.
📣 Reply to let us know if we should add any other destinations to our fall road trip guide.
