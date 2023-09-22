29 mins ago - Things to Do

An autumnal event guide

Adam Tamburin

A scene from last year's Cheekwood Harvest. Photo: Courtesy of Cheekwood

Saturday marks the fall equinox, the official beginning of the coziest season.

  • Break out your cardigans. It's time to plan for another autumn in Nashville.

🪕 The season starts with a twang this weekend, with the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival taking over The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

  • The headliners are The Lumineers and new No. 1 hitmaker Zach Bryan, but the roster is stacked with local favorites.
  • Yola, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price and Hailey Whitters are also performing.

Pro tip: The Nashville-based band Boy Named Banjo, which is playing Saturday, is an under-the-radar joy preparing to make its major label debut.

  • Their song "Feel For You" is part Chris Stapleton, part Mumford and Sons.

🎞️ Sept. 28-Oct. 4: The Nashville Film Festival is celebrating its 54th year. The festival will feature 125+ film screenings as well as panels and music events across the city and in Franklin.

🍺 Oct. 5-8: Nashville Oktoberfest is once again taking over Germantown for a celebration of German beer and food.

  • The event features a brat-eating contest and a puppy parade.

🎨 Oct. 13-15: The 45th annual fall Tennessee Craft Fair will feature work from more than 190 artists in Centennial Park.

📚 Oct. 21-22: The Southern Festival of Books will highlight dozens of authors, including local treasure Ann Patchett.

🍁 Through Oct. 29: Cheekwood Harvest is the ultimate celebration of fall iconography, peaking with the Pumpkin Village.

🍂 Don't forget to plan ahead if you want to make the most of leaf-peeping season. SmokyMountains.com predicts the Nashville area will likely pass its peak fall colors by mid-November.

