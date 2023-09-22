Share on email (opens in new window)

A scene from last year's Cheekwood Harvest. Photo: Courtesy of Cheekwood

Saturday marks the fall equinox, the official beginning of the coziest season.

Break out your cardigans. It's time to plan for another autumn in Nashville.

🪕 The season starts with a twang this weekend, with the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival taking over The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

The headliners are The Lumineers and new No. 1 hitmaker Zach Bryan, but the roster is stacked with local favorites.

Yola, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price and Hailey Whitters are also performing.

Pro tip: The Nashville-based band Boy Named Banjo, which is playing Saturday, is an under-the-radar joy preparing to make its major label debut.

Their song "Feel For You" is part Chris Stapleton, part Mumford and Sons.

🎞️ Sept. 28-Oct. 4: The Nashville Film Festival is celebrating its 54th year. The festival will feature 125+ film screenings as well as panels and music events across the city and in Franklin.

🍺 Oct. 5-8: Nashville Oktoberfest is once again taking over Germantown for a celebration of German beer and food.

The event features a brat-eating contest and a puppy parade.

🎨 Oct. 13-15: The 45th annual fall Tennessee Craft Fair will feature work from more than 190 artists in Centennial Park.

📚 Oct. 21-22: The Southern Festival of Books will highlight dozens of authors, including local treasure Ann Patchett.

One of the many others on hand will be New York Times reporter Jonathan Abrams, who wrote "The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop."

🍁 Through Oct. 29: Cheekwood Harvest is the ultimate celebration of fall iconography, peaking with the Pumpkin Village.

🍂 Don't forget to plan ahead if you want to make the most of leaf-peeping season. SmokyMountains.com predicts the Nashville area will likely pass its peak fall colors by mid-November.