Extreme heat is loosening its grip on Tennessee — nighttime temperatures could reach the 50s later this week.

That must mean fall is getting closer. We can almost hear the leaves crunching under our feet.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

In Middle Tennessee, leaves should start changing colors in a month or so, according to the predictions.

The Nashville area will likely pass its peak fall colors by mid-November.

Be smart: Leaves will start changing earlier in East Tennessee, so plan accordingly if you want to catch the most dazzling colors the Great Smoky Mountains have to offer.

Gatlinburg and the surrounding area will see fall foliage at its peak in about a month.

The big picture: The mountains may be the star of the leaf-peeping season, but there are plenty of other options.