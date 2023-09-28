Hattie B's among most photographed restaurants in the U.S.

The Hattie B's location in Midtown, known for its long lines of patrons eager to dive into a basket of Nashville hot chicken, is one of the most photographed restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.

Driving the news: Yelp determined the list, which was unveiled earlier this month, based on how frequently its users submitted photos of the restaurants to the recommendation site.

Hattie B's came in at No. 24.

Of note: The most photographed restaurant, according to the list, was Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, located on the Strip in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas has four restaurants in the top 25, and New York has three.

Zoom in: There will soon be more space for hot chicken enthusiasts to feed their phones.

Hattie B's unveiled plans last month to expand its popular Midtown location. The expansion will add 678 square feet of dining space, accommodating up to 46 additional diners.

See the full list