These are the most photographed U.S. restaurants on Yelp
It looks like some of the nation's most photogenic food is served in a Las Vegas Hell's Kitchen, to judge by a new list from Yelp.
Why it matters: Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen on the Strip topped the list released Thursday of the year's most photographed restaurants on Yelp.
By the numbers: Four Las Vegas restaurants took spots on the Top 25 list, making it the most represented city. Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace came in after Ramsay's restaurant. Vanderpump à Paris was No. 11 and Catch in the Aria Resort and Casino was No. 18.
- New York came in with three restaurants: Olio e Più, Katz's Delicatessen and Harry Potter New York.
- Los Angeles had two restaurants: Girl & The Goat and Bestia. California was the most represented state on the list with five restaurants.
- Of note: Yelp limits the list to five restaurants per state.
What they're saying: "This year's list features well-reviewed and photographed spots like Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, Founding Farmers and Katz's Delicatessen alongside newer restaurants like Vanderpump à Paris and The Mexicano," Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis told Axios. "It's exciting to see that Las Vegas remains a favorite as Yelp users continue to flock to the city for photo-friendly dishes and perfect backdrops."
Flashback: Ramsay's Las Vegas restaurant has held the top spot since 2018.
Before you go: Yelp is also searching for its first "official food photographer" to fill a temporary role visiting restaurants and creating blog content between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. The photographer will be given $10,000.
- For details on how to enter, visit cameraeatsfirst.yelp.com.