Pictured offerings at (left) Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen — which Yelp ranked No. 1 among the most photographed restaurants of the year — and at Olio e Più, No. 5 . Photos: Courtesy of Regina K. (left) and Oli Z.

It looks like some of the nation's most photogenic food is served in a Las Vegas Hell's Kitchen, to judge by a new list from Yelp.

Why it matters: Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen on the Strip topped the list released Thursday of the year's most photographed restaurants on Yelp.

By the numbers: Four Las Vegas restaurants took spots on the Top 25 list, making it the most represented city. Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace came in after Ramsay's restaurant. Vanderpump à Paris was No. 11 and Catch in the Aria Resort and Casino was No. 18.

New York came in with three restaurants: Olio e Più, Katz's Delicatessen and Harry Potter New York.

Los Angeles had two restaurants: Girl & The Goat and Bestia. California was the most represented state on the list with five restaurants.

Of note: Yelp limits the list to five restaurants per state.

What they're saying: "This year's list features well-reviewed and photographed spots like Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, Founding Farmers and Katz's Delicatessen alongside newer restaurants like Vanderpump à Paris and The Mexicano," Yelp trend expert Tara Lewis told Axios. "It's exciting to see that Las Vegas remains a favorite as Yelp users continue to flock to the city for photo-friendly dishes and perfect backdrops."

Flashback: Ramsay's Las Vegas restaurant has held the top spot since 2018.

Before you go: Yelp is also searching for its first "official food photographer" to fill a temporary role visiting restaurants and creating blog content between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. The photographer will be given $10,000.