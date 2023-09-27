19 mins ago - Food and Drink

Nashville's Otaku Ramen opens third location in Highland Yards

Emma Way
bowl of ramen with a hand holding noodles above

Miso ramen ($12) at Otaku. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Otaku Ramen's newest location is its biggest one yet, at nearly 3,000 square feet.

Why it matters: The Nashville-grown ramen shop is in rapid expansion mode as it's evolved from a pop-up to three-and-counting brick-and-mortar restaurants in just over a decade.

  • Otaku also has plans to grow outside city limits with a new location in Franklin under construction.

What to expect: Order at the counter and then take a seat in the restaurant's sprawling dining room and enclosed patio. I came on a Friday for lunch, and there were plenty of seats.

long tables fill the dining room of otaku
Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Menu: Otaku offers a mix of ramen bowls and Japanese comfort snacks like hot chicken buns, gyoza dumplings and edamame. There are four categories of ramen:

  • Tonkotsu ($17) made with pork broth with a choice of a shio "salt" base or shoyu "soy-sauce" base.
  • Classic chicken broth ($17), again with shio or shoyu options.
  • Miso ramen ($17), which can also be ordered spicy.
  • And two vegetarian options ($15) — tantanmen with smoked tofu or triple garlic with roasted corn, crispy vegetable wonton and more.
vegetable gyoza sits in oil on a blue plate
Vegetable gyoza. Photo: Emma Way/Axios
purple taro bubble tea with a red slushee
Taro bubble tea and hibiscus seasonal slushee. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Drinks: In addition to coffee, bubble tea and soda, Otaku offers alcoholic seasonal slushees ($9).

Location: 747 Douglas Ave., Ste. 103, within the Highland Yards development near Kisser, another much-hyped Japanese restaurant.

Hours: Open 11am-9pm Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

