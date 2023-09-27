Nashville's Otaku Ramen opens third location in Highland Yards

Share on email (opens in new window)

Otaku Ramen's newest location is its biggest one yet, at nearly 3,000 square feet.

Why it matters: The Nashville-grown ramen shop is in rapid expansion mode as it's evolved from a pop-up to three-and-counting brick-and-mortar restaurants in just over a decade.

Otaku also has plans to grow outside city limits with a new location in Franklin under construction.

What to expect: Order at the counter and then take a seat in the restaurant's sprawling dining room and enclosed patio. I came on a Friday for lunch, and there were plenty of seats.

Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Menu: Otaku offers a mix of ramen bowls and Japanese comfort snacks like hot chicken buns, gyoza dumplings and edamame. There are four categories of ramen:

Tonkotsu ($17) made with pork broth with a choice of a shio "salt" base or shoyu "soy-sauce" base.

Classic chicken broth ($17), again with shio or shoyu options.

Miso ramen ($17), which can also be ordered spicy.

And two vegetarian options ($15) — tantanmen with smoked tofu or triple garlic with roasted corn, crispy vegetable wonton and more.

Vegetable gyoza. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Taro bubble tea and hibiscus seasonal slushee. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Drinks: In addition to coffee, bubble tea and soda, Otaku offers alcoholic seasonal slushees ($9).

Location: 747 Douglas Ave., Ste. 103, within the Highland Yards development near Kisser, another much-hyped Japanese restaurant.

Hours: Open 11am-9pm Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.