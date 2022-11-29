If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less.

What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso.

Tacos (starting at $1.99), single enchilada ($2.59), enchilada plate ($8.09), taco salad ($8.49), chicken wings (starting at $6.15) Address: 416 21st Ave. S.

416 21st Ave. S. Hours: 11am-10pm daily, closed Sundays

What's on the menu: Daddy's serves various styles of hot dogs from "New York" to "Seattle."

Hot dogs (starting at $8), loaded tater tots ($8), chili ($4), mac and cheese ($4) Details: See all Daddy's Dogs hours and locations here.

Photo: Kyrie Dial/@k.d.media

What's on the menu: The menu varies daily so check here for updates, but common items include roast beef, fried chicken, meatloaf and fried catfish.

Choice of meat and one vegetable ($9.68) Address: 605 8th Ave. S.

605 8th Ave. S. Hours: 10:30am-2:45pm Monday-Tuesday, 10:30am-2:45pm, 5-10pm Wednesday-Friday, 11am-11pm Saturday.

What's on the menu: Fat Mo's serves burgers and other sandwiches, chicken wings, tenders and nuggets and corn dogs.