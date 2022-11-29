4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Nashville
If you're trying to find a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $10 or less.
San Antonio Taco Co.
What's on the menu: Affectionately known as "Satco," this dining room near Vanderbilt serves Tex-Mex fare like tacos, enchiladas, chips, salsa and queso.
- Cost: Tacos (starting at $1.99), single enchilada ($2.59), enchilada plate ($8.09), taco salad ($8.49), chicken wings (starting at $6.15)
- Address: 416 21st Ave. S.
- Hours: 11am-10pm daily, closed Sundays
Daddy's Dogs
What's on the menu: Daddy's serves various styles of hot dogs from "New York" to "Seattle."
- Cost: Hot dogs (starting at $8), loaded tater tots ($8), chili ($4), mac and cheese ($4)
- Details: See all Daddy's Dogs hours and locations here.
Arnold's Country Kitchen
What's on the menu: The menu varies daily so check here for updates, but common items include roast beef, fried chicken, meatloaf and fried catfish.
- Cost: Choice of meat and one vegetable ($9.68)
- Address: 605 8th Ave. S.
- Hours: 10:30am-2:45pm Monday-Tuesday, 10:30am-2:45pm, 5-10pm Wednesday-Friday, 11am-11pm Saturday.
Fat Mo's
What's on the menu: Fat Mo's serves burgers and other sandwiches, chicken wings, tenders and nuggets and corn dogs.
- Cost: Fat Mo’s Deluxe Burger ($9.99), chicken sandwiches (starting at $5.69), catfish sandwich ($6.79), lamb gyro ($5.39), wings (5 for $5.99), shakes (starting at $3.09)
- Address: 2620 8th Ave. S.
- Hours: 10am-10pm daily
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.