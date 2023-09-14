1 hour ago - Election
Metro Council races decided down the ballot
In addition to the mayor's race, voters will decide which candidates will fill four open at-large council seats on Sept. 14.
- Incumbent Councilmember Zulfat Suara won enough votes to avoid the runoff. Eight candidates are vying for the four seats, which represent all of Davidson County.
Be smart: There are also three district council seats on the ballot.
In District 4, former Councilmember Davette Blalock is looking to return to the council. She faces Mike Cortese.
The District 11 race turned ugly, with an outside political group paying for a mail piece against candidate Eric Patton, who is gay. The mailer was criticized as being anti-LGBTQ. Patton faces Jeff Eslick, who has business ties to honky tonk owner Steve Smith.
The District 29 seat pits Tasha Ellis against John Reed.
