23 mins ago - News
Sean Brock opening vinyl-themed bar
Celebrity chef Sean Brock is opening a music-themed bar and lounge this fall at the Grand Hyatt that he says will celebrate "the pursuit of sonic excellence."
- The Bar Continental will play music from a collection of more than 5,000 vinyl records, all on high-end, audiophile-approved equipment.
Driving the news: The concept is inspired by Japanese "kissa" lounges, where guests listen to jazz records while sipping tea or cocktails.
Why it matters: Brock frames Bar Continental as his answer to the music-forward honky tonks a few blocks from the Grand Hyatt.
- "Visiting Bar Continental is like attending a concert, you feel the music … similar to an experience on Lower Broadway," Brock said in a statement.
- "We want to be the place you take your friends visiting from out of town, who may not want to deal with the crowds on lower Broadway."
Between the lines: Bar Continental will replace Brock's restaurant The Continental, which will serve its last meal on Sunday.
- The new bar's dinner menu will be centered on "the freshest seafood and classic bar items," according to a statement.
Stay tuned: Brock has yet to announce an opening date for the new concept.
