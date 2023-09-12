23 mins ago - News

Sean Brock opening vinyl-themed bar

Adam Tamburin

Sean Brock at Bar Continental. Photo: Ray DiPietro/courtesy of Bar Continental

Celebrity chef Sean Brock is opening a music-themed bar and lounge this fall at the Grand Hyatt that he says will celebrate "the pursuit of sonic excellence."

  • The Bar Continental will play music from a collection of more than 5,000 vinyl records, all on high-end, audiophile-approved equipment.

Driving the news: The concept is inspired by Japanese "kissa" lounges, where guests listen to jazz records while sipping tea or cocktails.

Why it matters: Brock frames Bar Continental as his answer to the music-forward honky tonks a few blocks from the Grand Hyatt.

  • "Visiting Bar Continental is like attending a concert, you feel the music … similar to an experience on Lower Broadway," Brock said in a statement.
  • "We want to be the place you take your friends visiting from out of town, who may not want to deal with the crowds on lower Broadway."

Between the lines: Bar Continental will replace Brock's restaurant The Continental, which will serve its last meal on Sunday.

  • The new bar's dinner menu will be centered on "the freshest seafood and classic bar items," according to a statement.

Stay tuned: Brock has yet to announce an opening date for the new concept.

