Celebrity chef Sean Brock is opening a music-themed bar and lounge this fall at the Grand Hyatt that he says will celebrate "the pursuit of sonic excellence."

The Bar Continental will play music from a collection of more than 5,000 vinyl records, all on high-end, audiophile-approved equipment.

Driving the news: The concept is inspired by Japanese "kissa" lounges, where guests listen to jazz records while sipping tea or cocktails.

Why it matters: Brock frames Bar Continental as his answer to the music-forward honky tonks a few blocks from the Grand Hyatt.

"Visiting Bar Continental is like attending a concert, you feel the music … similar to an experience on Lower Broadway," Brock said in a statement.

"We want to be the place you take your friends visiting from out of town, who may not want to deal with the crowds on lower Broadway."

Between the lines: Bar Continental will replace Brock's restaurant The Continental, which will serve its last meal on Sunday.

The new bar's dinner menu will be centered on "the freshest seafood and classic bar items," according to a statement.

Stay tuned: Brock has yet to announce an opening date for the new concept.