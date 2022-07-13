Chef Sean Brock opens new Nashville restaurant

Celebrity chef Sean Brock's newest restaurant June, which opens Wednesday, is the culinary playground he always wanted.

Staff use equipment typically seen in science labs to pull new levels of flavor from their ingredients.

A single spoonful represents "days and days and days of work," Brock tells Axios.

Why it matters: Brock pitches June as the pinnacle of his career and the centerpiece of his Nashville empire, which also includes Audrey, Joyland and The Continental.

"June is a restaurant that's shooting for the stars," he says. "I want Nashville to have a restaurant that is recognized worldwide as an exciting, modern place to eat."

How it works: The restaurant, which is upstairs from Audrey in McFerrin Park, offers a 20-course tasting menu that will change eight times per year.

Each meal is split into five acts: canapes, water, land, dessert and petit fours. Full meals will last two to three hours.

June will use ingredients ranging from regional produce like okra to fish imported from Japan.

The intrigue: Chefs are using high-end equipment in Brock's "research and development lab," which is visible from the restaurant.

"This lab is filled full of all the toys I've wanted my entire career," Brock says. They include "extraordinary pieces of equipment that you would never see in or near a restaurant."

Using scientific tools like a centrifuge and a rotary evaporator "allows us to unlock all of these hidden flavors."

Zoom in: Brock described how the lab elevates a seemingly simple dish featuring scallop and fennel. Painstaking scientific methods draw oil, broth, syrup and other elements from those two ingredients to add layers of complexity.

During a soft opening this summer, Brock says diners had a visceral reaction to the surprisingly powerful flavors.

"You watch people's eyes get big, you know, their mouths drop open," he says. "That's been a goal of mine my whole career."

The bottom line: Brock said the end result is "a display of intense passion toward incredible products, and the craft of cooking and the art of fine dining."

"This is going to be where I chase perfecting those things for the rest of my entire life."