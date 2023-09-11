Share on email (opens in new window)

Freddie O'Connell. Photo: courtesy of the O'Connell campaign

Freddie O'Connell, whose mayoral chances many Metro insiders initially dismissed because they didn't think he could raise enough money, set a Nashville mayor's race fundraising record for runoffs.

By the numbers: O'Connell raised $1.2 million for the runoff, according to his campaign disclosure filed Friday.

That beats the $1.1 million Megan Barry reported for the runoff in 2015.

Alice Rolli brought in just over $441,000.

Why it matters: In the general election, O'Connell held his own on fundraising and rode progressive grassroots support to finish first.

Since the runoff, he's won over the business community, which is helping to bankroll his campaign.

O'Connell's campaign has been obsessed with not taking the runoff for granted. He told the Nashville Banner he is focused on voter turnout since "that donor energy isn't exactly the same as voter energy."

Of note: O'Connell built a record-breaking financial machine without any self-funding. He has not loaned his campaign any money, unlike predecessors John Cooper, Karl Dean and Barry.