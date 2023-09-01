2 hours ago - Things to Do

Labor Day weekend events in Nashville

Adam Tamburin
Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the grand finale of summertime fun, and with sunny skies in our forecast, we should have plenty of ways to celebrate.

  • Here are some options as you fill out your schedule.

🎭 Summer Shakespeare is kicking off with a free outdoor production of "Much Ado About Nothing" set in 1973. Groovy! Shows take place at the oneCITY development.

  • Performances run Thursday-Sunday through Sept. 24. There will also be a special performance Monday for Labor Day.
  • Gates open at 5:15pm; the play starts at 7pm. Check out the full schedule for more details.

🦋 Spend your Saturday morning looking for butterflies at Warner Park Nature Center.

  • Channel your inner Jane Austen heroine and stroll through flowery meadows at the Butterflies and Blossoms event 9-11am.

🍊 The Tennessee Volunteers are coming to Music City. The team will open its season at Nissan Stadium on Saturday when it takes on the Virginia Cavaliers.

🗳️ Vote early Friday or Saturday. Seven libraries are doubling as early voting sites, so remember to bring your library card and check out one last summer beach read.

  • As of Thursday night, 30,557 Nashvillians have cast their ballot for mayor and the Metro Council.

🚘 If you're hitting the road, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum has some holiday travel tips.

  • Higher than normal traffic volumes are expected Friday, according to INRIX, a global provider of transportation data and insights that works with AAA to find the best and worst car travel times.
  • The best times to drive without delay are (very) early in the morning or in the evening.
