Garage Sale Vintage now open in Highland Yards with cocktail bar

Emma Way

Concert posters from the 1960s and '70s hang from the ceiling in the new-but-made-to-look-old Garage Sale Vintage space. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Sift through racks of vintage T-shirts with a hard lemonade in hand at Garage Sale Vintage, a new shop and bar in the Highland Yards development in East Nashville.

The big picture: The trendy new shopping center continues to add restaurants and retailers like Garage Sale, which celebrated its grand opening Aug. 11.

more shopping racks
Old movies play over a projector on Friday, Aug. 18. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

What to expect: Similar to Garage Sale's downtown location, you'll find racks on racks of vintage coats, sweaters, tops, pants and more.

  • Most items cost $25+.
  • There's also a selection of non-vintage items like stickers, socks and vinyl records.
a bar with a neon sign above that reads garage sale vintage
Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Drinks: This space is ripe for a bachelorette party. Bar options include:

  • Margaritas in a variety of flavors, starting at $12 for one drink or $36+ for a pitcher of four servings
  • House-infused shots for $10 or a shotski of four shots for $28
  • Jello shots
  • Hard lemonades for $12
The entrance to Garage Sale Vintage. Photo: Emma Way/Axios

Location: 747 Douglas Ave.

