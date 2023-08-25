2 hours ago - Things to Do
Garage Sale Vintage now open in Highland Yards with cocktail bar
Sift through racks of vintage T-shirts with a hard lemonade in hand at Garage Sale Vintage, a new shop and bar in the Highland Yards development in East Nashville.
The big picture: The trendy new shopping center continues to add restaurants and retailers like Garage Sale, which celebrated its grand opening Aug. 11.
- Otaku Ramen opened its third Nashville location at Highland Yards on Aug. 12.
- You can also find Flora + Fauna Cafe, Kisser, Holiday Salon & Bathhouse, Golden Pony and more.
What to expect: Similar to Garage Sale's downtown location, you'll find racks on racks of vintage coats, sweaters, tops, pants and more.
- Most items cost $25+.
- There's also a selection of non-vintage items like stickers, socks and vinyl records.
Drinks: This space is ripe for a bachelorette party. Bar options include:
- Margaritas in a variety of flavors, starting at $12 for one drink or $36+ for a pitcher of four servings
- House-infused shots for $10 or a shotski of four shots for $28
- Jello shots
- Hard lemonades for $12
Location: 747 Douglas Ave.
