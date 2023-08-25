Country Music Hall of Fame opens Patty Loveless exhibit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Patty Loveless walks through the new exhibition dedicated to her career. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum officially opened its Patty Loveless exhibit this week.

The star, who is part of the latest class of hall of fame inductees, stopped by to take a look.

If you go: The exhibit includes Loveless' stage wear, setlists, instruments, photographs, videos and advertising pamphlets from over the years.

Special programming is planned for this weekend.

The exhibit will remain open through October 2024.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Patty Loveless sang some of the most indelible country hits of the 1990s, but the deep cuts from the later part of her catalog are just as praiseworthy.