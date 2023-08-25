2 hours ago - Things to Do

Country Music Hall of Fame opens Patty Loveless exhibit

Adam Tamburin
Patty Loveless attends the new exhibition opening of Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth, at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on August 22, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Patty Loveless walks through the new exhibition dedicated to her career. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum officially opened its Patty Loveless exhibit this week.

  • The star, who is part of the latest class of hall of fame inductees, stopped by to take a look.

If you go: The exhibit includes Loveless' stage wear, setlists, instruments, photographs, videos and advertising pamphlets from over the years.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Patty Loveless sang some of the most indelible country hits of the 1990s, but the deep cuts from the later part of her catalog are just as praiseworthy.

