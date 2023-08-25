2 hours ago - Things to Do
Country Music Hall of Fame opens Patty Loveless exhibit
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum officially opened its Patty Loveless exhibit this week.
- The star, who is part of the latest class of hall of fame inductees, stopped by to take a look.
If you go: The exhibit includes Loveless' stage wear, setlists, instruments, photographs, videos and advertising pamphlets from over the years.
- Special programming is planned for this weekend.
- The exhibit will remain open through October 2024.
💭 Adam's thought bubble: Patty Loveless sang some of the most indelible country hits of the 1990s, but the deep cuts from the later part of her catalog are just as praiseworthy.
- Before you head to her exhibit, check out her masterful bluegrass album "Mountain Soul" or her post-2000 singles "The Last Thing On My Mind" and "On Your Way Home."
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.