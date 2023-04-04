1 hour ago - News

Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, Bob McDill named to country hall

Nate Rau
Tanya Tucker, Bob McDill and Patty Lovelesss pose at a press conference announcing the 2023 inductees at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Tanya Tucker, Bob McDill and Patty Lovelesss. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Powerhouse singers Tanya Tucker and Patty Loveless will join hit-making songwriter Bob McDill as the newest inductees immortalized in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

  • The announcement ceremony Monday was emceed by Hall-of-Famer Vince Gill.

State of play: Tucker has been mentioned for years as one of the most accomplished country artists not inducted into the Hall of Fame.

  • Her iconic performance of "Delta Dawn" made her a household name as a teenager.
  • She parlayed that early success into a four-decade career, but her name recognition had waned some before her Grammy-winning 2019 comeback album, which was a collaboration with Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings.

What she's saying: "When I hear that song, I think, 'How did I do that?'" Tucker told the audience at the announcement ceremony about recording "Delta Dawn."

  • "It's like it was another person. I don't think I could have done it now. It was a time when it was almost like everything was already written for me."

Loveless launched her career in the 1980s and helped spearhead a wave of critically and commercially successful artists during the country music boom of the early 1990s.

Gill described McDill as "arguably one of the best [songwriters] ever." He penned hits such as "Big Wheels in the Moonlight," co-written with singer Dan Seals, and "Song of the South" by Alabama.

  • "This guy paints some of the greatest pictures I've ever seen in songs," Gill said, adding that McDill represented the bridge between the traditional and modern styles of country music.

