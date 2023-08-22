28 mins ago - Food and Drink

Arcade restaurant Manny's House of Pizza closes in Nashville

Adam Tamburin

Manny's iconic slices made for a delightful downtown lunch break. Photos: courtesy of Zachary Tamburin

Another slice of the city's heart is gone.

  • Manny's House of Pizza, a go-to downtown lunch spot for 39 years, announced Monday that it was closing, effective immediately.

The iconic pizza parlor's announcement cited renovations at The Arcade, saying they were "unable to operate with a full kitchen."

Flashback: Joey's House of Pizza, which was operated by the same extended family, closed last year and now focuses on its catering operation and event space.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more