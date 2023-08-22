28 mins ago - Food and Drink
Arcade restaurant Manny's House of Pizza closes in Nashville
Another slice of the city's heart is gone.
- Manny's House of Pizza, a go-to downtown lunch spot for 39 years, announced Monday that it was closing, effective immediately.
The iconic pizza parlor's announcement cited renovations at The Arcade, saying they were "unable to operate with a full kitchen."
Flashback: Joey's House of Pizza, which was operated by the same extended family, closed last year and now focuses on its catering operation and event space.
