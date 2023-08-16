Share on email (opens in new window)

Madonna dashed Music City's dreams Tuesday when she cut Nashville from her upcoming greatest hits tour.

Catch up quick: The pop queen had to delay her Celebration Tour earlier this year because of a bacterial infection that sent her to the hospital.

Her recovery is welcome news for music lovers, but when she released the rescheduled dates Tuesday, her Dec. 22 show at Bridgestone Arena was canceled due to "scheduling conflicts."

Refunds are being issued.

Yes, but: When it comes to the material girl, you never know.

Nashville wasn't initially on the list for the career retrospective tour, but it was added later.

So we have our fingers crossed that there will be another chance to catch "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and "Ray of Light" live in the 615, even if the chances seem slim at the moment.

🎶 At least we have the '80s-themed Axios Nashville playlist to tide us over while we wait. It features Madonna's dreamy bop "Borderline."