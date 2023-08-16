60 mins ago - Things to Do

Madonna canceled the Nashville show on Celebration Tour

Adam Tamburin
Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show

Madonna in 2012. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Madonna dashed Music City's dreams Tuesday when she cut Nashville from her upcoming greatest hits tour.

Catch up quick: The pop queen had to delay her Celebration Tour earlier this year because of a bacterial infection that sent her to the hospital.

  • Her recovery is welcome news for music lovers, but when she released the rescheduled dates Tuesday, her Dec. 22 show at Bridgestone Arena was canceled due to "scheduling conflicts."
  • Refunds are being issued.

Yes, but: When it comes to the material girl, you never know.

  • Nashville wasn't initially on the list for the career retrospective tour, but it was added later.
  • So we have our fingers crossed that there will be another chance to catch "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and "Ray of Light" live in the 615, even if the chances seem slim at the moment.

🎶 At least we have the '80s-themed Axios Nashville playlist to tide us over while we wait. It features Madonna's dreamy bop "Borderline."

