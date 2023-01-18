22 mins ago - Things to Do

Madonna shuns Music City

The one and only Madonna announced yesterday she would embark on a world tour featuring the greatest hits from her four decades in the music industry.

  • The material girl's catalog is stacked with era-defining anthems, so a career retrospective is bound to be one hell of a party.

Yes, but: Music City isn't invited.

Flashback: Madonna made waves during her Nashville debut in 2016, when her 8pm show didn't start until 10:37pm.

Maybe Madonna doesn't want to let down any other country legends.

