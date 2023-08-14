Rolli fires adviser who discussed bringing Proud Boys to election protest
Nashville mayoral candidate Alice Rolli fired a campaign adviser Monday after she learned of his efforts in 2020 to recruit Proud Boys to a Nevada election protest.
State of play: Rolli had hired Woodrow Johnston, senior vice president of the political consulting firm McShane, to help guide her campaign.
- Rolli thanked Johnston and the McShane team for helping her overcome a fundraising disadvantage and reach the runoff in her victory speech the night of the general election.
- She is up against Councilmember Freddie O'Connell in the Sept. 14 runoff election.
What she's saying: Rolli tells Axios she "made the immediate decision to separate ties" with Johnston after she learned of his connection to "these despicable activities."
- "Hate has no place in Nashville or on this campaign," Rolli says. Her campaign began transferring media assets and other accounts Monday morning.
Flashback: In 2020, the McShane team was advising the Republican Party in Nevada.
- After the polls closed, when it appeared the swing state may lean away from President Trump, Johnston discussed a protest being organized in Arizona by Republican U.S. Rep Paul Gosar. A chat messenger thread between the consultants was reported by the Nevada Current media outlet in 2021.
- "But Gosar is leading the charge on a 'Brooks Brothers Riot' down in AZ," Johnston wrote on Nov. 4, 2020. "We might need to do the same here in Nevada."
- Later in the chat thread, Johnston wrote, "Which means we need to get the Proud Boys out." The Proud Boys are a right-wing extremist group.
What he's saying: Johnston told the Wasington Post he was not acting on behalf of his firm McShane or any of its clients.
- A protest that took place subsequent of the chat messenger exchange was peaceful and did not block Nevada authorities from counting votes. Johnston did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
