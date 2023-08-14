Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Nashville mayoral candidate Alice Rolli fired a campaign adviser Monday after she learned of his efforts in 2020 to recruit Proud Boys to a Nevada election protest.

State of play: Rolli had hired Woodrow Johnston, senior vice president of the political consulting firm McShane, to help guide her campaign.

Rolli thanked Johnston and the McShane team for helping her overcome a fundraising disadvantage and reach the runoff in her victory speech the night of the general election.

She is up against Councilmember Freddie O'Connell in the Sept. 14 runoff election.

What she's saying: Rolli tells Axios she "made the immediate decision to separate ties" with Johnston after she learned of his connection to "these despicable activities."

"Hate has no place in Nashville or on this campaign," Rolli says. Her campaign began transferring media assets and other accounts Monday morning.

Flashback: In 2020, the McShane team was advising the Republican Party in Nevada.

After the polls closed, when it appeared the swing state may lean away from President Trump, Johnston discussed a protest being organized in Arizona by Republican U.S. Rep Paul Gosar. A chat messenger thread between the consultants was reported by the Nevada Current media outlet in 2021.

"But Gosar is leading the charge on a 'Brooks Brothers Riot' down in AZ," Johnston wrote on Nov. 4, 2020. "We might need to do the same here in Nevada."

Later in the chat thread, Johnston wrote, "Which means we need to get the Proud Boys out." The Proud Boys are a right-wing extremist group.

What he's saying: Johnston told the Wasington Post he was not acting on behalf of his firm McShane or any of its clients.