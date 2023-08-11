East Nashville's Tomato Art Fest turns 20

Summer in the South comes with a lot of challenges, from oppressive heat to the constant threat of severe storms, but one thing makes it all worthwhile.

The tomato.

Ketchup quick: This weekend in Nashville is like Christmas for tomato lovers.

The 20th annual Tomato Art Fest is taking over the Five Points area to celebrate everything about those wonderful red orbs.

Events begin Friday night and run all day Saturday.

Driving the news: The festival, which started in 2003 as a modest art show, has exploded into a vibrant street fair that brings the community together for a parade, live music, a costume contest, a 5K and, of course, plenty of bloody marys.

Don't miss the opportunity to bob for tomatoes or check in on the ugliest tomato contest.

Multiple East Nashville businesses are joining in on the fun with complementary events and promotions.

"It has taken off in a way none of us predicted," festival director Jack Davis tells Axios. "People just latch on to that community feeling every year."

State of play: Davis says this landmark year will make signature elements of the festival bigger than ever. Nearly 100 groups have signed up for the parade, which will include six marching bands.