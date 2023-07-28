Share on email (opens in new window)

Daddy's Dogs' El Papi Grande, which is topped with bacon and pico de gallo. Photo: Nate Rau/Axios

Like many entrepreneurs before him, Sean Porter started building an empire out of his garage.

Flashback: Weary from years working as a road manager for a slate of touring artists, he decided on a new career centered around another one of his great loves: the hot dog.

So Porter, known to friends and employees as Big Daddy, launched his company Daddy's Dogs in 2015.

He prepped the food in his garage and set up a cart at the Music Row roundabout.

On his first day, he sold one measly hot dog.

Luckily, he stuck to it, because a lot has changed since then.

What's new: Daddy's Dogs recently announced it is adding locations in Madison and The Factory at Franklin.

The new spots join several other locations, including the flagship in the Nations; satellite kiosks at Nissan Stadium, Geodis Park and Printers Alley; and multiple late-night carts.

Why it matters: The rapid expansion of Daddy's Dogs provides an important counterbalance to the influx of critically acclaimed restaurants like Locust and Bastion.

To be a truly great food scene, a city needs to blend high-end James Beard noms with vibrant street food, dive bars and food trucks.

Between the lines: The Madison location of Daddy's Dogs, which is expected to open next year, is unlike the other locations because it will have indoor dining and assemble-as-you-order counter service. (Think Chipotle or Subway.)

If it works, Porter says, it could establish a model for future franchising efforts.

State of play: The company has grown to about 45 workers since the Nations location opened five years ago.

"It's one thing to have 30 really high-end restaurants. But let's be real, not everyone can go to those," Porter says.

"To have something that's available to everybody, that's what we do. Hopefully, it's doing that gourmet thing without having to break the bank."

The intrigue: Creative marketing has made Porter something of a social media star and sets Daddy's Dogs apart from typical chains.

"I don't think very many owners would be comfortable getting naked in an apron and having some dude take a picture of them and blast it all over the internet. But, you know, I don't mind. I'm willing to see what happens and have fun with it."

"If you're not having fun, there's no point doing it."

On the menu: Daddy's Dogs serves their enormous hot dogs in grilled buns. The menu ranges from hot dog staples — chili cheese dogs, corndogs and Chicago-style — to creative monthly specials.

This month's special is the El Papi Grande, which is topped with bacon and pico de gallo.

The bottom line: "I don't want to serve something that isn't a banger."