Nashville finalist misses out at James Beard Awards

Nashville came home empty-handed from Monday night's James Beard Awards in Chicago, but congratulations are still in order to the local chefs and restaurants who landed nominations.

Driving the news: Bastion's Josh Habiger was a finalist for best chef in the Southeast. The title ultimately went to Atlanta's Terry Koval, chef at The Deer and the Dove in nearby Decatur.

The Nashville Scene noted this was Habiger's first time as a finalist after making the semifinals three times.

The big picture: Let's not forget Nashville's multiple appearances in the semifinals this year. They might not have made it to the finals (this time), but they certainly make life in Nashville delicious.