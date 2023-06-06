35 mins ago - Food and Drink
Nashville finalist misses out at James Beard Awards
Nashville came home empty-handed from Monday night's James Beard Awards in Chicago, but congratulations are still in order to the local chefs and restaurants who landed nominations.
Driving the news: Bastion's Josh Habiger was a finalist for best chef in the Southeast. The title ultimately went to Atlanta's Terry Koval, chef at The Deer and the Dove in nearby Decatur.
- The Nashville Scene noted this was Habiger's first time as a finalist after making the semifinals three times.
The big picture: Let's not forget Nashville's multiple appearances in the semifinals this year. They might not have made it to the finals (this time), but they certainly make life in Nashville delicious.
- Locust's Trevor Moran was a semifinalist in the southeastern chef category.
- The Slim & Husky's ownership team was up for best restaurateur.
- Julio Hernandez from the taco truck Maiz de la Vida was a semifinalist for the emerging chef award.
- Noelle Marchetti, who oversees pastries at The Joseph Hotel, was a semifinalist for best pastry chef.
