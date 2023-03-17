Slim & Husky's national reach gets James Beard recognition

As the founders of Slim & Husky's receive national accolades and expand their community-minded pizza concept across the country, it's staggering to consider the chain has only been around six years.

Flashback: Former Tennessee State University roommates Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed launched Slim & Husky's to jumpstart development on Buchanan Street, which had become a shadow of its former self.

Not only did they attract businesses back to Buchanan — the street their parents remembered as a vibrant corridor for African American business people — the fast-casual Slim & Husky's concept has swept across the nation.

In addition to their Nashville operations, they opened stores in Atlanta, Chattanooga, Memphis and Sacramento.

Why it matters: The trio was recognized earlier this year as a semifinalist for the James Beard award for outstanding restaurateur. Slim & Husky's has become one of Nashville's most notable restaurant success stories to expand outside Music City.

Zoom out: Recognition for Slim & Husky's comes as the James Beard Foundation is increasingly shining a light on fast-casual restaurants. Barbecue joints such as Atlanta's Heirloom Market and Charleston's Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ have earned nominations.

Last year's national winner for outstanding restaurant was Asheville's Indian street food concept Chai Pani.

What he's saying: "We're just honored to be lined up side-by-side with some of the best kitchens from across the world," Gray says.

"We wanted to show that African American young males could scale something as long as we're working together and giving back to our community," he says. "Did I think we would scale as fast as we have? I can't say that. But I did know we wanted to build something that was more than a one-stop, mom-and-pop operation."

Be smart: Read this 2017 Tennessean story about Slim & Husky's early beginnings.