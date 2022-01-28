Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Country artist Eric Church will join the parade of stars launching honky-tonks on lower Broadway when his concept Chief's opens in 2023.

Church is partnering with hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin for the six-story bar, which will be located at 2nd Avenue and Broadway in the building previously home to Cotton Eyed Joe.

The big picture: While other country artists have relegated food service to an after-thought in their bars, Church and Weprin are stepping up. The rooftop will be occupied by James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott and his Whole Hog BBQ.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: Scott is on the Mt. Rushmore of contemporary American barbecue, and I am a bit of a fanboy.