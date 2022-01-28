38 mins ago - Food and Drink

Eric Church, Rodney Scott to open BBQ bar

Nate Rau
Rodney Scott checks racks of ribs as they cook.
Rodney Scott checks racks of ribs as they cook. Photo: Alex Holt/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Country artist Eric Church will join the parade of stars launching honky-tonks on lower Broadway when his concept Chief's opens in 2023.

  • Church is partnering with hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin for the six-story bar, which will be located at 2nd Avenue and Broadway in the building previously home to Cotton Eyed Joe.

The big picture: While other country artists have relegated food service to an after-thought in their bars, Church and Weprin are stepping up. The rooftop will be occupied by James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott and his Whole Hog BBQ.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: Scott is on the Mt. Rushmore of contemporary American barbecue, and I am a bit of a fanboy.

  • At the height of the pandemic, I dragged my family for a camping trip in Charleston so we could eat at Rodney Scott's.
  • I highly recommend the episode about Scott's life and career on Netflix's "Chef's Table."
