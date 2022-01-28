Eric Church, Rodney Scott to open BBQ bar
Country artist Eric Church will join the parade of stars launching honky-tonks on lower Broadway when his concept Chief's opens in 2023.
- Church is partnering with hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin for the six-story bar, which will be located at 2nd Avenue and Broadway in the building previously home to Cotton Eyed Joe.
The big picture: While other country artists have relegated food service to an after-thought in their bars, Church and Weprin are stepping up. The rooftop will be occupied by James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Rodney Scott and his Whole Hog BBQ.
💭 Nate's thought bubble: Scott is on the Mt. Rushmore of contemporary American barbecue, and I am a bit of a fanboy.
- At the height of the pandemic, I dragged my family for a camping trip in Charleston so we could eat at Rodney Scott's.
- I highly recommend the episode about Scott's life and career on Netflix's "Chef's Table."
