Miranda Lambert's selfie-gate
Country queen Miranda Lambert spurred a debate on concert etiquette recently when she stopped mid-song at her Las Vegas residency to scold a group of audience members for snapping selfies during a poignant ballad.
What she said: "I'm gonna stop right here for a sec," Lambert said, according to a fan video. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."
The intrigue: The video has gone viral on social media.
- Many commenters criticized Lambert for embarrassing fans who wanted to commemorate their concert experience.
- Lambert's defenders say it's disrespectful to the artist and the audience to pose for distracting group pictures during a performance.
Adela Calin, who said she was part of the picture-posing posse, told NBC News she was "appalled."
- "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," Calin said.
For what it's worth: True Lambert fans know her take-no-guff persona is for real. She's stopped shows before and even popped a fan's beach ball that made it to the stage, saying, "I love y'all, but we're not at the damn beach."
Tell us: We trust a Nashville audience will know the best practices for live music:
- Was Lambert right or wrong? Can you selfie responsibly during a concert, or should you wait until the curtain drops?
