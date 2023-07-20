Country queen Miranda Lambert spurred a debate on concert etiquette recently when she stopped mid-song at her Las Vegas residency to scold a group of audience members for snapping selfies during a poignant ballad.

What she said: "I'm gonna stop right here for a sec," Lambert said, according to a fan video. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit."

The intrigue: The video has gone viral on social media.

Many commenters criticized Lambert for embarrassing fans who wanted to commemorate their concert experience.

Lambert's defenders say it's disrespectful to the artist and the audience to pose for distracting group pictures during a performance.

Adela Calin, who said she was part of the picture-posing posse, told NBC News she was "appalled."

"It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," Calin said.

For what it's worth: True Lambert fans know her take-no-guff persona is for real. She's stopped shows before and even popped a fan's beach ball that made it to the stage, saying, "I love y'all, but we're not at the damn beach."

