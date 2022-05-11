Miranda Lambert's hot streak continues with "Palomino"

Miranda Lambert notched the highest-debuting country album on the Billboard charts last week with the critically acclaimed "Palomino."

Why it matters: Lambert is staking her claim as one of the most successful artists of her generation while swimming against the current of a male-dominated industry.

By the numbers: "Palomino" debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

It's the seventh time Lambert's placed an album in the chart's top 10.

She's also earned 10 No. 1 singles to date.

The intrigue: Lambert co-wrote 14 of the 15 songs on "Palomino." The only exception was her cover of Mick Jagger's "Wandering Spirit."

Be smart: "Palomino" is more than just a commercial hit — it's one of the best-reviewed releases of the year.

The album has an aggregated critics' score of 83 on Metacritic. But, critically acclaimed albums are old hat for Lambert.

Paste music critic Ben Salmon wrote in his review: "It may not be her best album, but it is a very worthy entry in what is quickly becoming one of the best recorded catalogs in music. Period."

The latest: Lambert also made news Tuesday by announcing the grant recipients for the $25,000 in charitable funds that were donated in her honor for winning the Academy of Country Music Award for Entertainer of the Year. The grants are from the ACM's sister organization ACM Lifting Lives.