State Rep. Justin Jones gestures during the April 6 vote on his expulsion. Photo: Seth Herald/Getty Images

State Rep. Justin Jones, the Nashville Democrat who was briefly expelled from the Tennessee House in April for leading gun control protest chants during a floor session, has raised nearly $1.1 million this year.

Most donations came in during the four days between his expulsion and his subsequent reinstatement to his District 52 seat, according to campaign finance filings.

Rep. Justin Pearson, the Memphis Democrat expelled alongside Jones, raked in a similarly massive haul, per The Associated Press.

Why it matters: The donations, most of which came from outside of Tennessee, reflect the wave of attention Jones and Pearson have received.

President Biden invited them to the White House, and the Republican lawmakers who led the expulsions faced a national backlash.

Between the lines: State lawmakers cannot raise money during the legislative session. But because Jones and Pearson were briefly expelled, they were able to build a massive war chest.

What's next: Jones and Pearson, who were temporarily reappointed by local leaders, are expected to easily win back their seats in special elections next month.