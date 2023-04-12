The Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to send state Rep. Justin Pearson back to Nashville.

Driving the news: Republicans expelled Pearson (D-Memphis) and state Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) from the Tennessee House last week for violating decorum rules by leading protest chants for gun control from the chamber podium in the wake of The Covenant School shooting.

Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), who protested alongside Jones and Pearson, avoided expulsion by one vote.

Republicans were criticized for ousting elected officials who were protesting peacefully. It also spurred allegations of racism as Pearson and Jones are both Black. Johnson is white.

Local boards tasked with filling Jones' and Pearson's seats acted quickly to reappoint them. Nashville's Metro Council voted on Monday.

State of play: At the short Shelby County meeting Wednesday, commissioners said constituents overwhelmingly called on them to restore Pearson to his post.

"We need you here right now, in this moment, to continue your fight for us in Nashville," Commissioner Erika Sugarmon said.

"Stay encouraged, stay focused and keep up the good trouble."

What he's saying: Before the commissioners adjourned, Pearson vowed to continue speaking out on issues of gun violence and reform.

"You can't expel our voice and you sure can't expel our fight," Pearson said.

"We look forward to continuing to fight, continuing to advocate until justice rolls down like water," he added. "Let's get back to work."

The bottom line: Jones returned to the House Monday. Pearson is expected to come back Thursday.