Here she comes again. Dolly Parton can't stay out of the headlines, or Axios Nashville, for long.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, Parton notched an Emmy nomination for her NBC special "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas." The project is one of five up for outstanding TV movie.

She'll face off against "Hocus Pocus 2" and "Fire Island," among others.

Zoom in: Parton plays a fictionalized version of herself in the film, which follows her wacky adventures as she seeks to produce a live holiday special at Dollywood. Of course, she breaks into song several times along the way.

It features guest performances from Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus.

Fun fact: According to Guinness World Records, Dolly in 2009 became the first country singer to be nominated for the four awards — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — needed to achieve EGOT status.

The bottom line: As Parton said toward the end of the movie, "I guess I've just been trying to make your heart smile."