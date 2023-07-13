Dolly Parton's Christmas special gets an Emmy nomination
Here she comes again. Dolly Parton can't stay out of the headlines, or Axios Nashville, for long.
Driving the news: On Wednesday, Parton notched an Emmy nomination for her NBC special "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas." The project is one of five up for outstanding TV movie.
- She'll face off against "Hocus Pocus 2" and "Fire Island," among others.
Zoom in: Parton plays a fictionalized version of herself in the film, which follows her wacky adventures as she seeks to produce a live holiday special at Dollywood. Of course, she breaks into song several times along the way.
- It features guest performances from Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus.
Fun fact: According to Guinness World Records, Dolly in 2009 became the first country singer to be nominated for the four awards — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — needed to achieve EGOT status.
The bottom line: As Parton said toward the end of the movie, "I guess I've just been trying to make your heart smile."
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.