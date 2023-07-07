Mayoral candidates Sharon Hurt (left) and Heidi Campbell. Photos: provided by the Hurt and Campbell campaigns

Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt and state Sen. Heidi Campbell joined the ranks of Nashville mayoral candidates with ads on television.

Hurt and Campbell each unveiled their debut ads Thursday.

Why it matters: Early voting is one week from Friday, and the new ads will be vital for the two contenders to spread the word about their campaigns.

The entire mayoral field vastly trails Matt Wiltshire and Jim Gingrich in television ad spending so far. Councilmember Freddie O'Connell, businessperson Alice Rolli and Sen. Jeff Yarbro have also aired television ads.

Zoom in: Hurt's ad begins with a zinger, as it shows a television airing the ads of Wiltshire and Gingrich.

"As we're choosing our next mayor, look past all the privilege and ask yourself, 'What do these people believe?' I'm Sharon Hurt. I believe in giving the janitor and the secretary the same respect as the CEO. I see our forgotten neighborhoods and struggling small businesses — and will lift them up."

Watch Hurt's new ad.

Meanwhile: Campbell's first ad highlights her experience in the music industry, which includes working as a singer and songwriter as well as an executive on the business side.

"Right now, Nashville is out of tune," Campbell says in a voiceover of her performing with her band onstage. "We need a mayor who will get things sounding right. I'll take on crime, make our city affordable and pick up the damn trash."

Campbell's new ad.

Details: The initial ad buys by the Hurt and Campbell campaigns were modest compared to their competitors. Gingrich has spent $1.2 million on ads and Wiltshire has spent $773,000 according to analysis by the Tennessee Lookout.

What we're watching: Campaigns must file their quarterly financial disclosures by July 10.