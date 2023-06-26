The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily blocked Tennessee's takeover of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority's board of directors, pending the result of the city's legal challenge of the state law.

Catch up quick: Gov. Bill Lee and the legislature created a new law giving the governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker the majority of appointments to the Airport Authority board.

Critics bashed the new law as a state takeover and said the change was unnecessary since Nashville International Airport is thriving. Supporters argued the airport is a regional asset that would operate better with more state guidance.

Metro sued earlier this month, arguing the law is illegal since it singles out Metro. The state did not assume control of any other airports.

State of play: In a letter Monday, the FAA told the city and the Airport Authority leadership it will recognize the existing board of directors until the litigation reaches its conclusion.

Up until now, the board members have been appointed by the Nashville mayor.

The FAA said in the letter it does not have a stance on the state law, but to avoid uncertainty it will recognize the current board until the Davidson County Chancery Court makes a ruling.

Zoom out: The intervention by the federal government is the latest pitfall for Republican-backed state laws aimed at Nashville.