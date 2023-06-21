Revitalization plan unveiled for Rock Harbor Marina
A Dallas real estate firm unveiled plans Tuesday to revitalize Rock Harbor Marina and convert the West Nashville property into a mixed-use waterfront destination.
Why it matters: Across Nashville, there's been a renewed emphasis on activating the Cumberland River and other waterways. Most prominently, Mayor John Cooper's administration is pushing a redevelopment plan for the East Bank of the Cumberland River, anchored by a new indoor Titans stadium.
- The popular restaurant Blue Moon Waterfront Grille will continue to anchor the marina.
Details: The Prescott Group, which bought the property in 2021, plans to expand the existing amenities and introduce a new mix of commercial space.
- The additions, which are slated to be rolled out in the next year, will range from restaurants and retail to boat, kayak and water ski rentals.
- There are currently 150 boat slips at Rock Harbor Marina, with plans to construct more.
Flashback: Blue Moon opened in the 1980s but was destroyed by the 2010 flood.
- The bar and restaurant was rebuilt in 2012 on a floating platform at the marina.
Weigh in: The company launched a website where you can give feedback on what you'd like to see included in the revitalized marina.
