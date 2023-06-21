Share on email (opens in new window)

A preliminary conceptual rendering of the Rock Harbor Marina. Image: courtesy of the Prescott Group

A Dallas real estate firm unveiled plans Tuesday to revitalize Rock Harbor Marina and convert the West Nashville property into a mixed-use waterfront destination.

Why it matters: Across Nashville, there's been a renewed emphasis on activating the Cumberland River and other waterways. Most prominently, Mayor John Cooper's administration is pushing a redevelopment plan for the East Bank of the Cumberland River, anchored by a new indoor Titans stadium.

The popular restaurant Blue Moon Waterfront Grille will continue to anchor the marina.

Details: The Prescott Group, which bought the property in 2021, plans to expand the existing amenities and introduce a new mix of commercial space.

The additions, which are slated to be rolled out in the next year, will range from restaurants and retail to boat, kayak and water ski rentals.

There are currently 150 boat slips at Rock Harbor Marina, with plans to construct more.

Flashback: Blue Moon opened in the 1980s but was destroyed by the 2010 flood.

The bar and restaurant was rebuilt in 2012 on a floating platform at the marina.

Weigh in: The company launched a website where you can give feedback on what you'd like to see included in the revitalized marina.