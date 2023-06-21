Nashville council appoint Anthony Davis to state House

Share on email (opens in new window)

Metro Council voted Tuesday night to appoint former Councilmember Anthony Davis to the state House to fill the term of Rep. Bill Beck, who died unexpectedly earlier this month.

The appointment applies until a special election can be held. Davis tells Axios he will put his name on the ballot to finish the term.

Why it matters: Nashville Democrats pushed to have the seat filled quickly, instead of waiting for the special election, because of the Aug. 21 special legislative session on guns.

Democrats want as many supportive votes as possible when taking up gun control measures.

A special primary to fill Beck's seat will take place Aug. 3 with the general election for the seat to follow Sept. 14.

Be smart: Davis, a Democrat, represented a portion of East Nashville on the council from 2011 until 2019.