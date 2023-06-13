18 mins ago - Business

CMA Fest attendance was up in 2023

Adam Tamburin

Luke Bryan performs at CMA Fest on Sunday night. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

More than 90,000 people attended this year's CMA Fest each day in downtown Nashville, organizers announced Monday.

  • Attendance at the four-day festival grew 12% year-over-year despite driving rain on Sunday that shuttered some of the concert stages and delayed the Nissan Stadium performances.

Zoom in: Organizers said the crowds at the nightly Nissan Stadium shows were up 10% from last year, setting a new festival record.

  • The high point came Saturday, when organizers said attendance was 56,072.

By the numbers: CMA Fest also raised $2.5 million for music education.

What's next: Bonnaroo, the region's next big festival, starts Thursday in Manchester. Tickets are still available.

