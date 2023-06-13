CMA Fest attendance was up in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Luke Bryan performs at CMA Fest on Sunday night. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

More than 90,000 people attended this year's CMA Fest each day in downtown Nashville, organizers announced Monday.

Attendance at the four-day festival grew 12% year-over-year despite driving rain on Sunday that shuttered some of the concert stages and delayed the Nissan Stadium performances.

Zoom in: Organizers said the crowds at the nightly Nissan Stadium shows were up 10% from last year, setting a new festival record.

The high point came Saturday, when organizers said attendance was 56,072.

By the numbers: CMA Fest also raised $2.5 million for music education.

What's next: Bonnaroo, the region's next big festival, starts Thursday in Manchester. Tickets are still available.