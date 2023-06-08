CMA Fest celebrates 50 years of festivals in 2023

The CMA Fest is back, and it's taking over.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend on downtown Nashville for the next four days to see a constellation of country music's biggest stars together on one bill.

Why it matters: Organizers are marking the festival's 50th anniversary this year. Over the decades, it has grown into an annual juggernaut that pumps millions of dollars into the local economy.

The sprawling event has grown to include nightly stadium shows, an array of free concert stages downtown, and meet-and-greets and speaking sessions that put fans face-to-face with icons.

By the numbers: Last year, when the festival returned from a two-year COVID-19 break, the CMA Fest generated $65.2 million in estimated direct visitor spending, according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

It also contributed to record-breaking hotel bookings and airport traffic.

That's a far cry from the festival's humble beginnings.

Flashback: The festival launched as Fan Fair at the Municipal Auditorium in April 1972. About 5,000 people attended the first gathering, according to an article at the time in the Tennessean. Most participating vendors barely broke even.

But the secret to the festival's longevity was evident that first year: More than 100 artists showed up to sing and sign autographs, including Dolly Parton, Roy Acuff and Ernest Tubb.

The next year, the Tennessean reported, about 7,000 fans came to Nashville from as far as New York and Canada for the festival.

State of play: By 2023, the festival's name has changed and its scale has expanded. But the core appeal remains the same: face time with your favorite country acts.

A CMA spokesperson tells Axios nearly 300 artists are participating this year. Organizers expect fans from all 50 states and 42 countries.

Once again, Nissan Stadium performances will be recorded for a primetime special that will air July 19 on ABC.

