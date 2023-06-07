Nearly half of likely voters in the Nashville mayor's race are undecided, according to an independent poll conducted in recent days.

Why it matters: With eight top candidates emerging in the field and just six weeks before early voting begins, it appears to be anyone's race to win.

By the numbers: Of those who have a preferred candidate, Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell has earned an early lead. O'Connell was backed by 10% of those polled, just ahead of state Sen. Jeff Yarbro at 9%.

State Sen. Heidi Campbell and former city official Matt Wiltshire were right behind at 8% each.

45% of those surveyed are undecided.

Details: The poll, first reported by the Nashville Banner, was conducted by the reputable firm Public Policy Polling and funded by a commercial real estate coalition called NAIOP. The poll's margin of error is 4.2%.

Davidson County property assessor Vivian Wilhoite, who was the last top candidate to enter the race, was not included in the poll.

What we're watching: The poll shows signs of life for Wiltshire's campaign. Since he has never run for public office before, Wiltshire began the race with a sizable name-recognition gap compared to other top candidates.