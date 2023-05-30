37 mins ago - Sports

Nashville SC has some of soccer's hottest jerseys

Adam Tamburin
A composite showing Walker Zimmerman and Hany Mukhtar on the soccer field.

Walker Zimmerman and Hany Mukhtar. Photos: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images, Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Soccer revealed its best-selling jerseys of 2023, and two come from Nashville SC.

Driving the news: Midfielder Hany Mukhtar, last year's MLS MVP, came in at No. 2.

  • Defender Walker Zimmerman, who made a decisive save for the U.S. men's national team during the World Cup, was No. 3.

The team hailed the dynamic duo as "Music City icons" in a celebratory tweet.

If you're wondering: The league's No. 1 jersey belongs to Los Angeles Football Club forward Carlos Vela.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more