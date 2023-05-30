37 mins ago - Sports
Nashville SC has some of soccer's hottest jerseys
Major League Soccer revealed its best-selling jerseys of 2023, and two come from Nashville SC.
Driving the news: Midfielder Hany Mukhtar, last year's MLS MVP, came in at No. 2.
- Defender Walker Zimmerman, who made a decisive save for the U.S. men's national team during the World Cup, was No. 3.
The team hailed the dynamic duo as "Music City icons" in a celebratory tweet.
If you're wondering: The league's No. 1 jersey belongs to Los Angeles Football Club forward Carlos Vela.
