Nashville SC has some of soccer's hottest jerseys

Walker Zimmerman and Hany Mukhtar. Photos: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images, Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Soccer revealed its best-selling jerseys of 2023, and two come from Nashville SC.

Driving the news: Midfielder Hany Mukhtar, last year's MLS MVP, came in at No. 2.

Defender Walker Zimmerman, who made a decisive save for the U.S. men's national team during the World Cup, was No. 3.

The team hailed the dynamic duo as "Music City icons" in a celebratory tweet.

If you're wondering: The league's No. 1 jersey belongs to Los Angeles Football Club forward Carlos Vela.