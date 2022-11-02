Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar wins MLS MVP

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar finally claimed Major League Soccer's MVP title Tuesday after a triumphant season.

Mukhtar had already won the MLS Golden Boot after he scored 23 goals during the league's regular season.

Why it matters: Mukhtar's superstar status has been a major boon to Nashville's fledgling franchise, which moved to its new home at Geodis Park this year.

His dominance has helped propel the SC to the playoffs in each of its first three seasons.

"I think for today at least we may well just rename this place Mukhtar City," Nashville SC lead commentator Tony Husband said Tuesday during the press conference announcing the award.

By the numbers: The Landon Donovan MLS MVP award is given based on a vote, and Mukhtar won by a landslide this year.

He received 48% of the total vote among players, club technical staff and the media.

The player in second place received 16.8%.

What he's saying: In a speech Tuesday, Mukhtar said he is "looking forward to making history here."

He said signing with the team in 2020, during the pandemic, helped bond him to the team and the city.

"It was very, very difficult for everyone," he said. "My family is from Germany, from Berlin, and they couldn't visit me. None of my friends could visit me."

"The city of Nashville, the people here, became my friends, became part of my life.”

“That's why the Nashville SC, the community, they're the [real] MVP."

The intrigue: Mukhtar's explosive talent is fueling inevitable questions about his future in Nashville and the MLS. He has signed on to stay in Nashville through 2025.