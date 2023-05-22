25 mins ago - Things to Do

New study seeks feedback on Nashville's live music scene

Nate Rau
A general view of the exterior of the Station Inn live music club

The Station Inn in 2013. Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The research firm Metro hired to come up with ideas to preserve Nashville's independent music venues will hold an open house Tuesday.

Why it matters: The event is the public's first chance to provide feedback on the issue.

Context: Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse proposed the study after the sale of Exit/In and the departure of Mercy Lounge's longtime operator.

  • Syracuse was worried about independent music venue operators being pushed out of the city because of rising real estate costs and the growth of corporations like Live Nation.
  • After a competitive bidding process, the city hired PennPraxis to conduct the study.
  • Syracuse tells Axios he wants as many music fans and music industry stakeholders as possible to participate.

If you go: Drop by the downtown public library between 1-5pm.

  • PennPraxis said in a post on its website that it wants to hear what locals "think about the challenges Nashville's independent venues are facing, as well as your thoughts, experiences, and ideas for the future of these spaces and their communities."
  • You can find more information and also share your thoughts on the project's website.
