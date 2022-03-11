Study would examine how to save music venues

The city's COVID-19 financial oversight committee voted Wednesday to fund a study about how to support and sustain Nashville's independent music venues.

Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse, the proposal's architect, tells Axios the goal is to identify "tools, strategies and policies" to save independent venues.

Why it matters: In the last year alone, two independent venue operators have been forced to relocate. That's in addition to the longtime operators of Exit/In facing an uncertain future following the sale of that property.

Axios reported Thursday that 3rd and Lindsley is searching for a new building after 30 years at its current location.

Details: The $300,000 study will be funded with $260,000 in federal pandemic relief funds, $30,000 from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and $10,000 from the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

What he's saying: "We want to reverse the trend of local, independently owned music venues being forced out," Syracuse says. "But we also want to study how to be able to support new clubs as they seek to establish themselves and promote a diversity of genres."

What's next: The next step will be hiring a consultant to conduct the study, Syracuse says. Metro Council will vote on whether to commit the funds at its March 15 meeting.