Metro Council set to vote on Belle Meade Plaza plan

A rendering of the proposed Belle Meade Plaza. Image: courtesy of AJ Capital Partners

The rezoning proposal for Belle Meade Plaza is up for a final vote at Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting.

Why it matters: The plan is one of the most ambitious in Nashville in recent years and would transform one of the city's busiest corridors.

The new development would replace the Belle Meade Kroger as well as the neighboring shopping center that currently houses a Starbucks and Agave's Mexican restaurant.

Details: AJ Capital Partners, the development firm that's been rapidly expanding its Nashville presence, seeks to bring retail, condos and a hotel to the lot at the corner of Highway 70 and White Bridge Road.

A substantial portion of the development would be devoted to open space for the community.

State of play: The plan has widely been backed by city leaders, and even actor Reese Witherspoon announced her endorsement.

But some area residents are worried about traffic, building height and the impact on infrastructure. State Sen. Heidi Campbell, who is running for mayor, said earlier this month council should defer the proposal to allow for more community input.

Context: The proposal previously received unanimous approval of the Planning Commission and passed its second reading with a voice vote, despite vocal opposition from some neighbors.

AJ Capital advanced the plan after promising more parking, shorter buildings and more retail.

The latest: The plan got unanimous approval Monday night from the council's planning and zoning committee.

Committee members approved an amendment from the legislation's sponsor, Councilmember Kathleen Murphy, that would require the developer to help fund nearby greenway improvements and other city initiatives.

The amendment also guarantees public access to the greenway that will cut through the property.

Plus: Council will also consider a proposal Tuesday night to allow people to shoot off fireworks during limited hours on July Fourth.