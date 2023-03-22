Developer tweaks Belle Meade Plaza plan

The firm behind the ambitious Belle Meade Plaza mixed-use project is promising shorter buildings, more retail space and more parking spots in its final development plan.

State of play: AJ Capital Partners will present its amended rezoning proposal to the Planning Commission on Thursday.

Why it matters: The Belle Meade Plaza project, located on the busy corner of White Bridge Road and Harding Pike, is one of the most discussed Nashville redevelopment plans in recent years. The firm says it changed its plan after considering feedback from neighbors.

Details: AJ Capital is proposing to reduce the height of four buildings in the development, including cutting the height of the tallest tower by over 100 feet.

As a result, it would reduce the number of residential units from 500 to 388 and the number of hotel rooms from 120 to 78.

Yes, but: The amount of retail space planned for the project would increase from 60,000 square feet to 80,000 square feet.

They would also add more parking spots, going from 664 to 920.

What he's saying: AJ Capital Partners vice president of government affairs and community relations Pablo David said in a press release their proposed changes also are meant to address the city's traffic congestion concerns.

Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy, who represents the area, says she is remaining neutral at this time because she believes there's still room for improvement in response to community concerns.