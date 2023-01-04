Plan pitched to redevelop Belle Meade Kroger site

A rendering of the development proposed for the Belle Meade Kroger site. Image: Courtesy of the Nashville Planning Department

A new vision for property surrounding the Belle Meade Kroger would replace a decades-old strip mall with residential towers, retail locations and an extension of the Richland Creek Greenway.

Development firm AJ Capital Partners is behind the proposal for the Belle Meade Plaza site, which was recently submitted to the Nashville Planning Department.

Why it matters: The project would transform a section of Harding Pike near White Bridge Road.

Details: Several new structures would be built on the 10.5-acre site, including five one-to-two-story retail buildings along Harding Pike.

A series of towers ranging from 11-15 stories would house up to 120 condos and 380 apartments, per planning documents. The 15-story building could also include hotel space with as many as 120 rooms.

Between the lines: About 61% of the site would be devoted to open space under the plan, which requires several layers of approval.

Open space would include a public dog park, a boardwalk area along Richland Creek and an elevated "platform park" where the Kroger structure currently extends over the creekbed.

State of play: The property — including the Kroger and the neighboring strip mall that is home to Starbucks and Katy's Hallmark — is currently owned by Nashville's May family, per the Nashville Post.

The Post previously reported that the property could be sold and that it could be worth at least $80 million.

The Belle Meade Kroger is already expected to move down the street.

An aerial view of the development proposal. Image: Courtesy of the Nashville Planning Department

AJ Capital has pursued several high-profile projects in recent years. The company owns The Graduate hotel chain, acquired Exit/In in 2021 and is currently looking to add a large music venue to its list of ambitious projects in Wedgewood-Houston.

The firm did not comment on the Belle Meade proposal.

What she's saying: Councilmember Kathleen Murphy, whose district includes the property, tells Axios that "this has been the best proposal for this area that has been brought to me and I am very impressed with the amount of conservation proposed."

"This project will maintain a number of retail options while bringing in housing and mix-use buildings that we need on our corridor instead of encroaching into established neighborhoods."

What's next: Murphy says community meetings evaluating the project are underway, with one scheduled this week.