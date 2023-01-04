1 hour ago - Business

Plan pitched to redevelop Belle Meade Kroger site

Adam Tamburin

A rendering of the development proposed for the Belle Meade Kroger site. Image: Courtesy of the Nashville Planning Department

A new vision for property surrounding the Belle Meade Kroger would replace a decades-old strip mall with residential towers, retail locations and an extension of the Richland Creek Greenway.

Why it matters: The project would transform a section of Harding Pike near White Bridge Road.

Details: Several new structures would be built on the 10.5-acre site, including five one-to-two-story retail buildings along Harding Pike.

  • A series of towers ranging from 11-15 stories would house up to 120 condos and 380 apartments, per planning documents. The 15-story building could also include hotel space with as many as 120 rooms.

Between the lines: About 61% of the site would be devoted to open space under the plan, which requires several layers of approval.

  • Open space would include a public dog park, a boardwalk area along Richland Creek and an elevated "platform park" where the Kroger structure currently extends over the creekbed.

State of play: The property — including the Kroger and the neighboring strip mall that is home to Starbucks and Katy's Hallmark — is currently owned by Nashville's May family, per the Nashville Post.

An aerial view of the development proposal.
An aerial view of the development proposal. Image: Courtesy of the Nashville Planning Department

AJ Capital has pursued several high-profile projects in recent years. The company owns The Graduate hotel chain, acquired Exit/In in 2021 and is currently looking to add a large music venue to its list of ambitious projects in Wedgewood-Houston.

  • The firm did not comment on the Belle Meade proposal.

What she's saying: Councilmember Kathleen Murphy, whose district includes the property, tells Axios that "this has been the best proposal for this area that has been brought to me and I am very impressed with the amount of conservation proposed."

  • "This project will maintain a number of retail options while bringing in housing and mix-use buildings that we need on our corridor instead of encroaching into established neighborhoods."

What's next: Murphy says community meetings evaluating the project are underway, with one scheduled this week.

  • "Community input is still very important and should be reflected in the final plan."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more