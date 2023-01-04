Plan pitched to redevelop Belle Meade Kroger site
A new vision for property surrounding the Belle Meade Kroger would replace a decades-old strip mall with residential towers, retail locations and an extension of the Richland Creek Greenway.
- Development firm AJ Capital Partners is behind the proposal for the Belle Meade Plaza site, which was recently submitted to the Nashville Planning Department.
Why it matters: The project would transform a section of Harding Pike near White Bridge Road.
Details: Several new structures would be built on the 10.5-acre site, including five one-to-two-story retail buildings along Harding Pike.
- A series of towers ranging from 11-15 stories would house up to 120 condos and 380 apartments, per planning documents. The 15-story building could also include hotel space with as many as 120 rooms.
Between the lines: About 61% of the site would be devoted to open space under the plan, which requires several layers of approval.
- Open space would include a public dog park, a boardwalk area along Richland Creek and an elevated "platform park" where the Kroger structure currently extends over the creekbed.
State of play: The property — including the Kroger and the neighboring strip mall that is home to Starbucks and Katy's Hallmark — is currently owned by Nashville's May family, per the Nashville Post.
- The Post previously reported that the property could be sold and that it could be worth at least $80 million.
- The Belle Meade Kroger is already expected to move down the street.
AJ Capital has pursued several high-profile projects in recent years. The company owns The Graduate hotel chain, acquired Exit/In in 2021 and is currently looking to add a large music venue to its list of ambitious projects in Wedgewood-Houston.
- The firm did not comment on the Belle Meade proposal.
What she's saying: Councilmember Kathleen Murphy, whose district includes the property, tells Axios that "this has been the best proposal for this area that has been brought to me and I am very impressed with the amount of conservation proposed."
- "This project will maintain a number of retail options while bringing in housing and mix-use buildings that we need on our corridor instead of encroaching into established neighborhoods."
What's next: Murphy says community meetings evaluating the project are underway, with one scheduled this week.
- "Community input is still very important and should be reflected in the final plan."
