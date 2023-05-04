Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow named to Rock Hall

Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow in 2013. Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Country legend Willie Nelson and genre-smashing singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow are among the artists selected for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

Jack White's band The White Stripes, which was nominated, didn't make the final cut.

Zoom out: Nelson is the second country music legend in a row to be named to the Rock Hall. Dolly Parton was a member of last year's class.

Unlike the Country Music Hall of Fame, which strictly sticks to artists within its ranks, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chooses artists from an array of genres.

This year's class also includes hip-hop queen Missy Elliott, pop star George Michael, R&B vocal group the Spinners and rock veterans Rage Against the Machine.

Yes, but: Crow's success has been due in part to her ability to make music that doesn't fit neatly into any one genre.

Her songs span pop, country, folk and rock.

Crow, who's become entrenched in Nashville's music community, was short and sweet in reacting to the honor. She tweeted: "Can't believe it! Congratulations to the @rockhall class of 2023! I'm so honored!!"

Of note: Nelson's induction comes just a few days after he celebrated his 90th birthday. He was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993.