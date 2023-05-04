2 hours ago - News
Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow named to Rock Hall
Country legend Willie Nelson and genre-smashing singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow are among the artists selected for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.
- Jack White's band The White Stripes, which was nominated, didn't make the final cut.
Zoom out: Nelson is the second country music legend in a row to be named to the Rock Hall. Dolly Parton was a member of last year's class.
- Unlike the Country Music Hall of Fame, which strictly sticks to artists within its ranks, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chooses artists from an array of genres.
- This year's class also includes hip-hop queen Missy Elliott, pop star George Michael, R&B vocal group the Spinners and rock veterans Rage Against the Machine.
Yes, but: Crow's success has been due in part to her ability to make music that doesn't fit neatly into any one genre.
- Her songs span pop, country, folk and rock.
- Crow, who's become entrenched in Nashville's music community, was short and sweet in reacting to the honor. She tweeted: "Can't believe it! Congratulations to the @rockhall class of 2023! I'm so honored!!"
Of note: Nelson's induction comes just a few days after he celebrated his 90th birthday. He was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993.
- Nelson will bring his Outlaw Music Festival tour to Franklin in September.
